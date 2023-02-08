Indian banks are prudent and they lend against fundamentals: Shaktikanta Das
Domestic banks are prudent and lend against company fundamentals, and have significantly improved their appraisal standards, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday, when asked about lenders’ exposure to Adani Group
Domestic banks are prudent and lend against company fundamentals, and have significantly improved their appraisal standards, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday, when asked about lenders’ exposure to Adani Group.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×