Indian banks are prudent and they lend against fundamentals: Shaktikanta Das

Domestic banks have an exposure of $9 billion (over ₹74,000 crore) to Adani Group companies and, as per disclosures, India’s top three state-owned banks have an aggregate exposure of close to ₹40,000 crore to the group. This is 0.8% of the aggregate gross advances of these three banks. Banks and the regulator have asserted that there were no concerns emanating from their loans and bank guarantees to the embattled group, which has seen its stock value plunge and later recover after a US-based short seller, Hindenburg Research, accused the group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. Adani Group has denied these allegations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}