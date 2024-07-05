Indian banks are rising on global stage, but investors are yet to join the party
SummaryThree giants—HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI—have all moved up in the global rankings in terms of market value. But the banking index continues to trail the benchmark Nifty.
MUMBAI : One year after the mega merger of the erstwhile HDFC twins, Indian banks have cemented their spot further on the global stage. Each of the three Indian names—HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI)—in the top 20 globally by market capitalization has improved their rank in the past year.