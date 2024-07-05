A wave of financial strength is sweeping through the banking sector in terms of asset quality and revenue growth. In terms of financial strength, this growth has been led by private banks, which have beaten their public sector counterparts in the last three fiscal years in terms of net interest income (NII) and revenue growth. For private banks, the NII witnessed a median growth of 19.6% compared to 12.2% for state-run banks in the last three years. Likewise, state-run banks' revenues grew at 16.8% compared to around 21% for private sector entities during this period.