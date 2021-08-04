Indian Banks' Association in discussions with RBI on current account circular

Mint reported on Wednesday that lenders are facing stiff resistance from government enterprises in their attempts to freeze non-compliant current accounts. Over the past few weeks, banks have closed scores of such accounts. According to a senior banker, some government enterprises have, however, told banks that if their current accounts were closed, then they will blacklist the lender. Banks, especially state-owned institutions, significantly rely on government clients for business, and such a move would hurt them the most.

