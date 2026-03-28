Indian banks should avoid chasing credit growth at the expense of financial stability, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) secretary M. Nagaraju said on Friday, flagging lenders' past challenges with sour assets.
Banks shouldn’t chase credit growth at cost of stability: secretary Nagaraju
SummaryAt the Mint India Investment Summit, Department of Financial Services secretary M. Nagaraju urged Indian banks to balance credit growth with financial stability, learning from past NPA crises.
Indian banks should avoid chasing credit growth at the expense of financial stability, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) secretary M. Nagaraju said on Friday, flagging lenders' past challenges with sour assets.
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