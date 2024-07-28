Industry
Indian banks deploy tech tools to counter mule accounts
Shouvik Das , Shayan Ghosh 4 min read 28 Jul 2024, 07:05 PM IST
- Mule accounts are used by scamsters for digital frauds that involve transferring money out of the victim’s account into a chain of accounts, making it harder to trace such funds.
New Delhi/Mumbai: Indian banks are turning to advanced technology and specialized teams to try and trace accounts known as 'cyber mules' amid a rising tide of digital banking frauds.
