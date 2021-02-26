OPEN APP
BENGALURU : Indian banks' loans rose 6.6% in the two weeks to Feb. 12 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.8%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 1,044 crore ($141.30 million) to 107.04 trillion in the two weeks to Feb. 12.

Non-food credit rose 10778 crore to 106.28 trillion, while food credit fell 11,822 crore to 75,287 crore.

Bank deposits fell 16,691 crore to 147.81 trillion in the two weeks to Feb. 12.

