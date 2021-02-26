Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Indian banks' loans rose 6.6% y/y in 2 weeks to Feb 12: RBI
Bank deposits fell 16,691 crore to 147.81 trillion in the two weeks to Feb. 12.

Indian banks' loans rose 6.6% y/y in 2 weeks to Feb 12: RBI

1 min read . 05:40 PM IST Reuters

Outstanding loans fell 1,044 crore ($141.30 million) to 107.04 trillion in the two weeks to Feb. 12.

BENGALURU : Indian banks' loans rose 6.6% in the two weeks to Feb. 12 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.8%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Indian banks' loans rose 6.6% in the two weeks to Feb. 12 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.8%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 1,044 crore ($141.30 million) to 107.04 trillion in the two weeks to Feb. 12.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Outstanding loans fell 1,044 crore ($141.30 million) to 107.04 trillion in the two weeks to Feb. 12.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Non-food credit rose 10778 crore to 106.28 trillion, while food credit fell 11,822 crore to 75,287 crore.

Bank deposits fell 16,691 crore to 147.81 trillion in the two weeks to Feb. 12.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.