Indian banks' loans rose 6.6% y/y in 2 weeks to Feb 12: RBI
Outstanding loans fell ₹1,044 crore ($141.30 million) to ₹107.04 trillion in the two weeks to Feb. 12.
BENGALURU : Indian banks' loans rose 6.6% in the two weeks to Feb. 12 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.8%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Non-food credit rose ₹10778 crore to ₹106.28 trillion, while food credit fell ₹11,822 crore to ₹75,287 crore.
Bank deposits fell ₹16,691 crore to ₹147.81 trillion in the two weeks to Feb. 12.
