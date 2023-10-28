Indian banks offer incentives to lift RBI's e-rupee: Report
Digital Rupee or RBI's CBDC is an electronic form of sovereign currency
Digital Rupee: In a bid to boost volums in RBI's e-rupee transactions, Indian banks are offering incentives for using the central bank digital currency. Three sources familiar with the development told news agency Reuters. Sources went on to add that incentives from Indian banks ranges from cashback, reward points, etc that credit and debit cards offer to its users. Bank are funding these offers on their own.