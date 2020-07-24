Indian banks play a risky game as loan moratorium ends

Axis Bank Ltd. shares jumped more than 7% in Mumbai on Wednesday after it said loans under moratorium were down to 9.7% by value from 28% in May. It wants to raise $2 billion to boost its capital buffers after S&P Global Ratings cut its debt rating to junk. Non-bank financier Bajaj Finance Ltd. disclosed that a little under 16% of advances are frozen, a drop from 27% at the end of April. This improvement, however, failed to cheer investors because at least some of it came from tweaking term loans to “flexi" arrangements where borrowers only need to pay interest for one or two years.