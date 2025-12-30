logoNews

RBI cracked the whip on banks in 2025—just not as hard

Shayan Ghosh
3 min read30 Dec 2025, 06:00 AM IST
RBI fined banks a total of ₹25.5 crore in 2025.(REUTERS)
The regulator initially sends a show cause notice to the entity concerned; if it is not satisfied by the response, a penalty follows. The fine also sends a message to the bank's board.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) levied smaller penalties on banks in 2025, with the median fine on lenders almost half of the amount in the past two years, a Mint analysis found.

While the number of instances rose from 26 in 2023, 30 in 2024, to 38 in 2025, the size of the penalty shrank. These include fines on the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, small finance banks, and payments banks.

These penalties totalled 25.5 crore in 2025, while the median amount was 55.7 lakh. In comparison, RBI fined banks a total of 29.5 crore and 53.3 crore in 2024 and 2023 respectively. In these preceding years, the median fines were at 98.2 lakh and 1 crore respectively, data showed.

An email sent to RBI seeking comments remained unanswered.

“The RBI does not have a publicly available framework for fines and they are based on what will drive seriousness and are usually (levied) to set an example,” said Vivek Iyer, partner and national leader of financial services-risk advisory at Grant Thornton Bharat.

Iyer said that fines are never the first option for RBI; they are preceded by a showcase notice and a response from the entity concerned. When the response to the notice is unsatisfactory, the regulator imposes a fine. The regulator also makes a point by issuing the penalty, since boards of financial institutions see penalties as a serious message from the regulator.

According to Iyer, RBI is taking a more consultative approach and cannot be seen as levying higher fines at a time when the government is pushing for deregulation and optimum regulation. “This shows that the RBI will engage with an entity, but its tolerance for non-compliance is still the same,” said Iyer.

In 2025, RBI levied the largest fine of 4.3 crore on Jammu and Kashmir Bank, in two tranches: 3.3 crore in January and 99.3 lakh in December. The fine in January was on account of the bank allowing basic savings deposit holders to also open savings accounts; and for sanctioning a working capital loan to a company against amounts receivable by way of subsidies from the government, besides others.

The one in December was because Jammu and Kashmir Bank failed to escalate certain complaints that were partly or wholly rejected by its internal grievance mechanism to the internal ombudsman for a final decision; and because it did not send final letters to its customers regarding redressal of their complaints.

Others said that lower fines were a result of increased compliance by banks, who after years of being penalized have taken the right lesson.

“They are using technology and hiring more people in compliance functions to be on the right side of the regulator,” said Sanjay Agarwal, senior director, Care Ratings. “Moreover, high fines over the years and a push by the regulator are showing results now. Banks are more aware than ever of what the regulator wants.”

Meanwhile, RBI has been emphasizing clarity in regulations and has started including examples, FAQs (frequently asked questions) and illustrations as part of its regulations for the benefit of the regulated entities (REs), previous deputy governor M. Rajeshwar Rao had said in August.

“To provide a high-level overview of the regulatory landscape and serve as a broad point of reference for general understanding of the REs, the Reserve Bank had come out with a Handbook titled ‘Regulations at a Glance’23,” Rao had said.

However, there is still no clarity on how the regulator calculates the penalty amount. An analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity referred to the case of private sector lender ICICI Bank being fined 58.9 crore in March 2018, in what is one of the largest in recent years.

The penalty was for failing to adhere to its directives regarding the sale of securities from the held-to-maturity, or HTM, portfolio. Banks hold debt securities in three categories, including held-to-maturity, available-for-sale (AFS) and held-for-trading (HFT). Securities acquired with the intention of being held till maturity are classified under HTM.

“Even the entities do not know how the fines are calculated,” said the analyst cited above.

