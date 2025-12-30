The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) levied smaller penalties on banks in 2025, with the median fine on lenders almost half of the amount in the past two years, a Mint analysis found.
RBI cracked the whip on banks in 2025—just not as hard
SummaryThe regulator initially sends a show cause notice to the entity concerned; if it is not satisfied by the response, a penalty follows. The fine also sends a message to the bank's board.
