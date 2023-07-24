Banks get ₹5,729 crore from DEA fund to refund unclaimed deposits: Karad

Banks get ₹5,729 crore from DEA fund to refund unclaimed deposits: Karad1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 04:51 PM IST
RBI has launched “100 Days 100 Pays” campaign for banks to trace and settle top 100 unclaimed deposits of every bank in every district of the country within 100 days, commencing from 1 September 2023 to 8 September 2023, Karad added.
New Delhi: Indian banks have received ₹5,729 crore from the “Depositor Education and Awareness" (DEA) Fund to facilitate the refund of unclaimed deposits, said Union minister of state for finance, Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad on Monday.
