Banks cut government debt holdings to increase advances as deposit growth slows
Shayan Ghosh 4 min read 03 Nov 2025, 12:49 pm IST
Summary
Deposit growth has fallen below the double-digit threshold for four consecutive fortnights.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: Banks in India have been liquidating their holdings in government securities in order to fund credit growth as deposits remain hard to come by, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story