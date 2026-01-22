MUMBAI: India’s banks are cautiously reopening the tap on unsecured lending, driven by margin pressure from policy rate cuts and risks largely under control.

The shift follows a period of restrained growth following a regulatory clampdown in November 2023 forced lenders to rein in fast-growing personal loans and credit cards. The renewed push to grow these portfolios, however, is selective, as lenders focus on premium, low-risk customers.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut policy rates by a cumulative 125 basis points (bps) since February 2025, including 25 bps in December. Lending rates typically reset faster than deposit costs, putting pressure on bank margins. Unsecured loans, which are not backed by collateral and command higher yields, are increasingly being positioned as a buffer.

India Ratings & Research said on 14 January that while deposit repricing is ongoing following the rate cuts, any meaningful improvement in net interest margins (NIMs) is likely to be delayed until the end of FY26 or early FY27, aided by liquidity-easing measures.

Against this backdrop, several private and public-sector banks said they now plan to step up growth in their unsecured portfolios

“The overall growth is slightly weaker and personal loan is one segment which also gives them a kicker on the yield side. There are many critical products on that side, and banks actually make quite a bit of risk-adjusted profit compared to a normal loan. So, this remains a fairly attractive product," said Prakash Agarwal, partner - Geofin Capital. Higher yields on unsecured loans is also likely why banks are looking to grow these segments, he said.

The NIM for banks has been largely steady to slightly better in the December quarter (Q3FY26). HDFC Bank posted an 8-basis-point sequential improvement to 3.35%, while ICICI Bank’s remained unchanged at 4.3%.

Lenders have guided that even as the latest 25-bps RBI cut in December 2025 is priced in, margins are likely to remain resilient in the March quarter, supported by a lag in deposit repricing, a rising share of low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits, and more selective lending in higher-yielding segments, Mint reported on 19 January.

Selective push

Banks, however, are keen to stress that this is not a return to the aggressive expansion seen before the RBI tightened rules in late 2023. Growth plans are being recalibrated around tighter underwriting, customer profiling and ticket sizes.

Several lenders said during the December-quarter earnings that they are prioritizing salaried and affluent customers, particularly for personal loans and credit cards, to limit the risk of delinquencies while preserving yields.

The ICICI Bank management said it is looking to grow its cards and personal loans portfolios from current levels, even as competition remains intense.

“We are quite positive on what we are underwriting and it's a question of leveraging our franchise to grow these businesses," Anindya Banerjee, group chief financial officer at ICICI Bank, told analysts on 17 January. “Of course, there is price competition across the board, but that's something we will have to keep optimizing and managing."

The bank’s personal loan book grew 2.4% year-on-year and 1.7% sequentially in the December quarter, while its credit card portfolio declined 3.5% on year and 6.7% quarter-on-quarter. ICICI Bank attributed the decline to higher festive spending in the previous quarter, which led to significant repayments during the reporting period.

At RBL Bank, outstanding credit card dues shrank by around 1% sequentially in the quarter. The lender said stress in the segment is largely concentrated in older vintages.

“The leading indicators are extremely encouraging, and we are comfortable with how the portfolio is behaving on that front. The older portfolio, which has some challenges, is taking a little bit more time to resolve itself as compared to our earlier thoughts," Jaideep Iyer, head of strategy at RBL Bank, said in the bank’s Q3 earnings call on 17 January.

Iyer added that the bank will continue to source around 100,000 new cards per month, allowing the portfolio to grow at 10-15%.

Public-sector banks are signalling a more targeted approach. Punjab National Bank managing director and chief executive officer Ashok Chandra told Mint in a recent interview that the bank has launched a luxury metal credit card pitched only to customers with annual income above ₹30 lakh. For personal loans, banks said fresh sourcing remains largely limited to salaried customers to safeguard credit quality.

The renewed interest comes after growth in unsecured retail credit slowed sharply from November 2023, when the RBI raised risk weights on such lending by 25%, citing unprecedented growth and the need to avoid a build-up of risk.

For the banking sector, the share of unsecured loans in gross advances declined for the second consecutive year, to 24.5% as of March 2025. Foreign banks maintained the highest share of unsecured advances, while the share of public and private sector banks has gradually converged in recent years, the RBI said in its report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2024-25, dated 29 December.

Personal loans grew 8.9% year-on-year to ₹16.3 trillion as of the end of November 2025, slower than 11.2% the previous year. Growth in credit card outstanding slowed sharply to 2.4% year-on-year to ₹3 trillion in November 2025, from 18.1% a year earlier, according to the latest RBI data.

“While there has been a bit of a challenge in the smaller ticket, the larger ticket has held up pretty well. We have not seen very large-scale challenges on that side," said Agarwal of Geofin Capital.

Banks such as Federal Bank, RBL Bank, YES Bank and AU Small Finance Bank have said they would like to raise the share of higher-yielding unsecured loans to support margins.

“I think we are not only comfortable, but whatever actions have been taken in terms of policies, and extending the collections, I think we are quite confident that we can grow this book in a very safe manner," Prashant Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer of YES Bank said in the bank’s Q3 earnings call on 17 January.

With loan-to-deposit ratios no longer a binding constraint amid what banks describe as a more relaxed regulatory approach, early signs of acceleration are already visible, according to Macquarie Research. In a note dated 12 January, the brokerage said system loan growth could rise from around 12% to 13-13.5% by the end of this fiscal year, driven by retail and small-business lending.