Indian banks will emerge leaner and stronger from the pandemic

Before the pandemic, the Indian financial sector was already in a vulnerable state. India had one of the highest percentages of gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) among major economies. Furthermore, the liquidity crisis triggered by the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services default continued to impact the non-banking financial company sector, while a high level of corporate credit defaults resulted in a contraction of available credit. One bright spot, however, was the retail sector, with private banks, in particular, showing strong growth in segments like personal loans.