Indian economy moving towards 8% growth on sustained basis: RBI governor Das

  • The MPC earlier this month kept the policy interest rate unchanged at 6.5% for the eighth consecutive time, citing inflationary concerns.

Gopika Gopakumar
First Published09:38 PM IST
Reserve bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das.
Reserve bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das.(Bloomberg)

Mumbai: The Indian economy is at the threshold of a major structural shift, moving towards an 8% growth rate on a sustained basis, Reserve bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said, warning that that any wrong monetary policy move could hurt growth.

In a speech at the Annual General Meeting of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Das defended the monetary policy committee's decision to keep the 4% inflation target and reasoned why the MPC cannot afford to make any policy error with respect to inflation. 

The MPC earlier this month kept the policy interest rate unchanged at 6.5% for the eighth consecutive time, citing inflationary concerns.  

Also read | ‘Economy to grow at 8% in FY25, green shoots visible in rural consumption’

“We have to navigate the path of inflation with a clear and unambiguous focus and commitment to bring down inflation. There cannot be any distraction at this stage. Any distraction will impact growth. In the game of chess, if you make one wrong move, you can lose the game. In the battle against inflation, one single wrong move can just throw you off track, and coming back to track will be costly,” he added.

Economic Insights

Das assured that the Indian economy is not slowing down and there is clear evidence of private sector capex picking up, especially in sectors like cement, and steel. He also said that the economy needs to be driven by multi-sectoral growth.

The Indian economy expanded by 8.2% in FY24, and the RBI expects the country's GDP to grow by 7.2% in the current financial year.

Also read | Will the poll give India’s economy another boost?

Das also said that a moderate level of current account deficit (CAD) is desirable. India recorded a current account surplus of $5.7 billion or 0.6% of GDP in the March quarter, the first time in ten quarters. In the year-ago period, CAD stood at $1.3 billion or 0.2% of GDP, and $8.7 billion or 1% of GDP in the three months through December 2023.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeIndustryBankingIndian economy moving towards 8% growth on sustained basis: RBI governor Das

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank

1,710.90
10:29 AM | 25 JUN 2024
38.8 (2.32%)

Grasim Industries

2,516.85
09:59 AM | 25 JUN 2024
1.9 (0.08%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India

327.60
10:20 AM | 25 JUN 2024
-5.45 (-1.64%)

Bharat Electronics

309.50
10:24 AM | 25 JUN 2024
-0.2 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

2,801.95
09:59 AM | 25 JUN 2024
193.75 (7.43%)

Welspun Corp

541.55
10:20 AM | 25 JUN 2024
29.4 (5.74%)

Patanjali Foods

1,529.90
10:11 AM | 25 JUN 2024
72.95 (5.01%)

LIC Housing Finance

768.15
09:59 AM | 25 JUN 2024
33.4 (4.55%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,976.00-1,079.00
    Chennai
    73,620.00-654.00
    Delhi
    72,689.00-1,803.00
    Kolkata
    73,119.00-1,082.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Industry

    More From Popular in Industry
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue