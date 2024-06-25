Indian economy moving towards 8% growth on sustained basis: RBI governor Das

Mumbai: The Indian economy is at the threshold of a major structural shift, moving towards an 8% growth rate on a sustained basis, Reserve bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said, warning that that any wrong monetary policy move could hurt growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a speech at the Annual General Meeting of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Das defended the monetary policy committee's decision to keep the 4% inflation target and reasoned why the MPC cannot afford to make any policy error with respect to inflation.

The MPC earlier this month kept the policy interest rate unchanged at 6.5% for the eighth consecutive time, citing inflationary concerns.

Also read | ‘Economy to grow at 8% in FY25, green shoots visible in rural consumption’ “We have to navigate the path of inflation with a clear and unambiguous focus and commitment to bring down inflation. There cannot be any distraction at this stage. Any distraction will impact growth. In the game of chess, if you make one wrong move, you can lose the game. In the battle against inflation, one single wrong move can just throw you off track, and coming back to track will be costly," he added.

Economic Insights Das assured that the Indian economy is not slowing down and there is clear evidence of private sector capex picking up, especially in sectors like cement, and steel. He also said that the economy needs to be driven by multi-sectoral growth.

The Indian economy expanded by 8.2% in FY24, and the RBI expects the country's GDP to grow by 7.2% in the current financial year.

Also read | Will the poll give India’s economy another boost? Das also said that a moderate level of current account deficit (CAD) is desirable. India recorded a current account surplus of $5.7 billion or 0.6% of GDP in the March quarter, the first time in ten quarters. In the year-ago period, CAD stood at $1.3 billion or 0.2% of GDP, and $8.7 billion or 1% of GDP in the three months through December 2023.

