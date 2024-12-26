Industry
Lenders get serious on AI with in-house talent, outside help
Summary
- While SBI and BoB are trying to strengthen AI in-house, Axis Bank has tied up with SWIFT to secure cross-border payments. HDFC Bank uses AI to help in credit risk assessment and marketing, while Poonawalla Fincorp is integrating AI to its HR function.
Artificial intelligence that tiptoed into banking channels with chatbots is about to make bigger strides, as India's leading banks and non-bank financiers look to embrace the technology to improve customer service, cybersecurity and asset quality.
