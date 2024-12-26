Lenders get serious on AI with in-house talent, outside help

Jayanth Kolla, partner at AI research and consultancy firm Convergence Catalyst said the need for SBI to build its own AI and ML patents is understandable, since it may not want to work with a public model from one of the Big Tech firms given the vast amounts of sensitive and proprietary data it handles. “It is also important to note that SBI’s work here does not involve Generative AI, but other aspects of classical AI development that could help in cyber security initiatives or risk mitigation," said Kolla.