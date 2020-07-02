Indian lenders need at least $15 billion to meet tier-I norms: Fitch

“Moreover, a meaningful short-term recovery looks unlikely, as the acceleration of new covid-19 cases threatens the gradual reopening of the economy," it said. The core capitalization of banks improved by about 90 bps, mainly because of a $9 billion government equity injection into PSBs coupled with lower growth, implying high risk aversion among banks, it said.The core capitalization of state-owned banks was about 350 bps weaker than that of private banks, despite the fresh equity, leaving their limited capital buffers susceptible to stress, Fitch said.