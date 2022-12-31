Indian Overseas Bank elevates Ajay Kumar Srivastava as its MD, CEO1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 06:17 PM IST
Prior to taking up the new role, Srivastava was serving the city-headquartered bank as its executive director
Public sector Indian Overseas Bank on Saturday said that it has elevated Ajay Kumar Srivastava as its managing director and chief executive officer with effect from January 1.