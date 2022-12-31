Home / Industry / Banking /  Indian Overseas Bank elevates Ajay Kumar Srivastava as its MD, CEO

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank on Saturday said that it has elevated Ajay Kumar Srivastava as its managing director and chief executive officer with effect from January 1.

Prior to taking up the new role, Srivastava was serving the city-headquartered bank as its executive director.

Srivastava commenced his banking career as a probationary officer in Allahabad Bank in 1991. After serving over 27 years, he joined Indian Overseas Bank in October 2017. 

At Indian Overseas Bank, he had a very challenging journey and handled all the departments and portfolios.

He made strategies for each of the key areas and successfully implemented them at the ground level with the support from the Board, the statement added.

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has recorded a 33.2 per cent jump in its net profit for the second quarter ending September 30, 2022 at 501 crore. It has registered net profit at 376 crore during the corresponding period last year.

For the half year ending September 30, 2022 the net profit surged to 893 crore from 703 crore last year.

The total income during the quarter ending September 30, 2022 went up to 5,852.45 crore from 5,028 crore recorded as on June 30, 2022.

The shares ended 2.23 per cent higher at 32.10 at BSE.

