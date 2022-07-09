Indian Overseas Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check details

On deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years except for 444 days, the bank has hiked the interest rate from 5.40% to 5.45% and on deposits maturing in 444 days, the IOB has hiked the interest rate from 5.45% to 5.50%. In addition, the interest rate for IOB's Tax Saver Deposit will remain at 5.60 per cent. IOB will continue to offer an interest rate of 5.45 per cent on deposits of 2 to 3 years and 5.60 per cent on deposits of 3 years and above. “For Senior Citizens Additional Rate of 0.50% and for Super Senior Citizens (aged 80 years and above) Additional Rate of 0.75% continues," IOB has mentioned on its website.

