Indian Overseas Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs): Check details

IOB hiked the interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years (except 444 days) from 5.15 per cent to 5.40 per cent, a 25 basis point increase, and on deposits maturing in 444 days from 5.20 per cent to 5.45 per cent, a 25 basis point increase. Indian Overseas Bank will now provide an interest rate of 5.45 per cent, up from 5.20 per cent before, a 25 basis point increase, and on deposits of three years or more, the interest rate has been raised from 5.45 per cent to 5.60 per cent, a 15 basis point increase.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}