Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a public sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. With the change, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits with terms ranging from 7 days to 3 years and above that range from 4.50% to 6.50%. According to the bank's official website, the maximum interest rate for deposits maturing in 444 days is 7%. The new fixed deposit interest rates are effective from February 10, 2023.

IOB FD Rates

For fixed deposits that mature in 7 to 45 days, the bank will continue to give an interest rate of 4.50%, and for those that mature in 46 to 90 days, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.75%. On a deposit tenor of 91 days to 179 days, IOB increased the interest rate by 10 basis points (bps), from 4.20% to 4.30%, while the bank increased the interest rate by 10 bps, from 4.85% to 4.95%, on a deposit tenor of 180-269 days.

Deposits maturing in the next 270 days to one year will now earn an interest rate of 5.35%, up 10 basis points from 5.25% previously, while those maturing in the next year to two years (apart from 444 days) will now earn an interest rate of 6.45%, up 5 basis points from 6.40% earlier. Deposits that mature in 444 days will continue to earn 7% interest, while those that mature in 2 years to 3 years will now earn 6.40% interest. Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) will continue to give an interest rate of 6.50% on deposits with a term of three years and beyond.

IOB Tax Saver Deposit interest rates will remain at 6.50% for the general public and 7% for older adults. Indian Overseas Bank continues to provide a senior citizen additional rate of 0.50% and a super senior citizen additional rate of 0.75% for those who are 80 years of age or older.

View Full Image IOB FD Rates (iob.in)

On February 10, 2023, IOB also hiked MCLR rates by 10 to 15 bps across tenors. The overnight MCLR has been hiked by 10 bps from 7.70% to 7.80%, one month MCLR has been hiked by 15 bps from 7.75% to 7.90%, 3 month MCLR has been hiked by 15 bps from 8.05% to 8.20%, six month MCLR has been hiked by 15 bps from 8.20% to 8.35%, 1 year MCLR has been hiked by 15 bps from 8.30% to 8.45%, 2 year MCLR has been hiked by 10 bps from 8.40% to 8.50% and 3 year MCLR has been hiked by 10 bps from 8.45% to 8.55%. Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has mentioned on its website that “Interest Rate of Loans for Overnight Tenor MCLR and One Month MCLR Shall be Sanctioned Only by the Top Management at Central Office. It is Further Clarified that Discretion to Sanction Overnight and One Month MCLR is not Available with Any Other Functionaries."