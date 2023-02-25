Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) hikes FD rates by 10 bps on these tenors
- Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a public sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore.
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a public sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. With the change, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits with terms ranging from 7 days to 3 years and above that range from 4.50% to 6.50%. According to the bank's official website, the maximum interest rate for deposits maturing in 444 days is 7%. The new fixed deposit interest rates are effective from February 10, 2023.
