Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) hikes FD rates by 10 bps on these tenors

On February 10, 2023, IOB also hiked MCLR rates by 10 to 15 bps across tenors. The overnight MCLR has been hiked by 10 bps from 7.70% to 7.80%, one month MCLR has been hiked by 15 bps from 7.75% to 7.90%, 3 month MCLR has been hiked by 15 bps from 8.05% to 8.20%, six month MCLR has been hiked by 15 bps from 8.20% to 8.35%, 1 year MCLR has been hiked by 15 bps from 8.30% to 8.45%, 2 year MCLR has been hiked by 10 bps from 8.40% to 8.50% and 3 year MCLR has been hiked by 10 bps from 8.45% to 8.55%. Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has mentioned on its website that “Interest Rate of Loans for Overnight Tenor MCLR and One Month MCLR Shall be Sanctioned Only by the Top Management at Central Office. It is Further Clarified that Discretion to Sanction Overnight and One Month MCLR is not Available with Any Other Functionaries."