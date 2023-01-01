Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) hikes FD rates by up to 75 bps on these tenors

IOB FD Rates

On deposits maturing in 7-45 days, the bank has hiked the interest rate by 75 bps from 3.75% to 4.50% and on those maturing in 46-90 days, IOB has hiked the interest rate by 70 bps from 4.05% to 4.75%. IOB will continue to pay 4.20% interest on deposits that mature in 91-179 days, while the bank will pay 4.85% interest on deposits that mature in 180-269 days. Deposits that mature in 270 days to a year will still earn interest at a rate of 5.25%, and those that mature in a year to a two-year period (apart from 444 days) will still earn interest at a rate of 6.40%.