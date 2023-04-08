Home / Industry / Banking /  Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) revises FD rates, promising up to 7.25% return on 444 days tenure effective from 10th April
Back

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a public sector lender, has modified the interest rates on fixed deposits under 2 crore. This announcement by the bank is in line with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decision to keep the repo unchanged at 6.5% in its bi-monthly monetary policy meeting held on April 06, 2023. After the adjustment, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) reduced interest rates on a variety of tenors by up to 50 bps and increased interest rates on a few tenors by up to 40 bps. Deposits that mature in 444 days now earn a maximum interest rate of 7.25% instead of the previous rate of 7%. The latest FD rates of IOB will be in force from 10th April 2023.

IOB FD Rates

IOB reduced interest rates by 50 basis points (bps), from 4.5% to 4.00%, for deposits maturing in 7 to 29 days, and by 25 bps, from 4.5% to 4.25%, for deposits maturing between 30 to 45 days. The bank reduced interest rates on deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days by 50 basis points (bps), from 4.75% to 4.25%, but increased interest rates on deposits maturing in 91 to 179 days by 30 bps, from 4.2% to 4.50%.

Deposits with maturities between 180 and 269 days will now earn an interest rate of 4.95%, up 10 basis points from 4.85%, while deposits with maturities between 270 and 1 year will now earn an interest rate of 5.35%, up 10 basis points from 5.25%.

Deposits maturing in 1 to 2 years (except from 444 days) will now earn an interest rate of 6.50%, up 10 basis points from 6.4%, while deposits maturing in 444 days will now earn an interest rate of 7.25%, up 25 basis points from 7%. IOB increased its interest rate by 40 basis points, from 6.4% to 6.80%, while those maturing in 3 years and above would still get a 6.50% interest rate.

IOB FD Rates
View Full Image
IOB FD Rates (iob.in)

IOB Tax Saver Deposit interest will continue to accrue at a rate of 6.50%. The single depositor or the primary holder of a joint deposit on an IOB Tax Saver FD can claim a deduction from income tax for the amount deposited in the deposit as well as all other authorised investments under Section 80C up to a maximum of Rs. 1.50 lacs.

“For Senior Citizens Additional Rate of 0.50% and for Super Senior Citizens (aged 80 years and above) Additional Rate of0.75% continues,"Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has mentioned on its website.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vipul Das
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout