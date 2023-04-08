Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) revises FD rates, promising up to 7.25% return on 444 days tenure effective from 10th April

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a public sector lender, has modified the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. This announcement by the bank is in line with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decision to keep the repo unchanged at 6.5% in its bi-monthly monetary policy meeting held on April 06, 2023. After the adjustment, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) reduced interest rates on a variety of tenors by up to 50 bps and increased interest rates on a few tenors by up to 40 bps. Deposits that mature in 444 days now earn a maximum interest rate of 7.25% instead of the previous rate of 7%. The latest FD rates of IOB will be in force from 10th April 2023.

