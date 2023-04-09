Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) revises savings account rates going to be in force from 10 April2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 03:39 PM IST
- Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Sunday announced that it has revised the rates for savings accounts.
After the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Thursday, 6 April, that the repo rate will not change and would remain at 6.5 percent, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Sunday announced that it has revised the rates for savings accounts. The new savings account interest rates, according to Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), will go into effect on April 10, 2023, and holders of savings accounts would get interest rates up to 2.90%.
