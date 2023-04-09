Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) revises savings account rates going to be in force from 10 April

The bank's profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was Rs. 555 crore, and its net non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 2.43%, both of which were within the norms set by the RBI. The GNPA decreased by Rs. 393.14 Crore during the quarter, while the GNPA ratios increased to 8.19% from 8.53% in September 2022. (QoQ). As compared to September 2022's PCR of 90.94%, the provision coverage ratio for Q3FY23 was 91.34%.