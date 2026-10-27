IOB may raise ₹5,000 crore of capital from December quarter-end: MD Srivastava

Harsh Kumar
3 min read27 Oct 2026, 10:25 AM IST
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Indian Overseas Bank managing director and chief executive officer Ajay Kumar Srivastava.
Summary
The capital raise could reduce the government’s shareholding in IO. The bank plans to bolster cybersecurity safeguards by engaging consultants and increasing technology spending

NEW DELHI: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) plans to start raising 5,000 crore in tranches towards the end of the December quarter or early next quarter, depending on market conditions, managing director and chief executive officer Ajay Kumar Srivastava said. The state-run bank’s board approved the proposal in July, he said.

The capital raise could reduce the government’s shareholding by an estimated six percentage points from 92.44% as of September, Srivastava told Mint in an interview. Lowering the government’s holding will help meet a requirement that at least a quarter of a listed entity’s shares be held by the public.

While state-run banks with more than 75% government holding have received extensions to meet the minimum public float rule, the Centre has reportedly been encouraging them to raise capital for growth, thus reducing its stake. The Centre holds over 75% in five lenders—Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sind Bank.

“For this year, we have board approval of 5,000 crore and most approvals are in place. So maybe by the end of this quarter or the beginning of the next quarter, we will go to the market to raise capital, depending on the market situation. But this is very much on the table, we are doing it," Srivastava said.

The bank plans to bolster cybersecurity safeguards by engaging consultants and increasing technology spending to more than 1,800 crore this financial year from 1,700 crore in FY26 and 1,400 crore in FY25. The allocation could increase further, he indicated.

"We have hired professional consultants who are identifying the gaps, and we are covering the gaps," he said.

The bank monitors its systems round the clock and has cyber insurance, Srivastava said. It has tightened controls over vendors’ access to sensitive systems through standard operating procedures and maker-checker safeguards. It has a vendor-risk management department, he said.

Also Read | Banks see slow progress in financial inclusion schemes

Net profit, margins

IOB reported a 56% year-on-year increase in net profit to 1,912 crore in the September quarter from 1,226 crore a year earlier, it said on Monday. For the first half of FY27, net profit rose 53% to 3,572 crore.

Domestic net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.49% in the September quarter, compared with 3.35% a year earlier and 3.48% in the June quarter. Global NIM was 3.37%, against 3.21% a year earlier and unchanged sequentially. Srivastava said he expects margins across the banking sector to improve by 3-5 basis points if other conditions remain stable.

IOB’s total deposits grew 20.16% year-on-year to 4.07 trillion as of 30 September, while global advances increased 24.35% to 3.46 trillion. Total business rose 22.05% to 7.53 trillion.

Current and savings account (Casa) deposits grew 20.73% to 1.66 trillion. Savings bank deposits increased 18.11% to 1.31 trillion, while current account deposits rose 31.87% to 34,454 crore. Srivastava said Casa figures exclude foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits and that IOB has been working to strengthen its low-cost deposit base over the past three years.

The bank mobilized about 11,000 crore ($1.12 billion) through FCNR (B) deposits, exceeding its initial estimate of about $500 million, Srivastava said. The rupee equivalent has been deployed in lending.

IOB’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declined to 1.19% at the end of September from 1.83% a year earlier. Net NPA ratio fell to 0.16% from 0.28%, while provision coverage ratio improved to 97.69% from 97.48%.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.60% at the end of September, while its common equity tier-I ratio was 16.26%.

IOB has received permission to open a branch at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), which could become operational by the end of the December quarter, Srivastava said.

Also Read | UCO Bank raises $730 million through FCNR deposits, avoids high-cost bulk funds

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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