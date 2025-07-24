Govt likely to retain 10% voting cap in public sector banks even with higher foreign shareholding
The government and RBI are reviewing foreign investment limits in these banks to bring in more capital, but voting rights are likely to be remain capped at 10% to prevent investors from influencing the functioning of PSBs.
The Indian government is inclined to retain the voting rights of investors in public-sector banks at 10% even as it is in discussions with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to review foreign investment limits in these banks to bring in more capital, two persons aware of the matter said.