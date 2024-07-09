Industry
Indian regulators push self-policing to avert system crash
Neha Joshi , Shayan Ghosh 4 min read 09 Jul 2024, 07:02 AM IST
Summary
- Experts believe regulators are taking this approach because the growth in trained manpower to detect and tackle defiance has not kept pace with rising regulatory challenges.
Mumbai: India's banking and capital market regulators are increasingly pushing for self-policing by financial sector entities and market participants, respectively, to ensure they stem malpractices themselves before things get out of hand.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less