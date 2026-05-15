Need deep reset, no quick fix, say experts as rupee hits new lows

There were other reasons, too. “One of the reasons why the rupee was weak even before the US-Iran war was because we kept our rates too low,” said Anant Narayan, former whole-time member of India’s market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). In 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate by 125 basis points to 5.25%, with the last 25-bps reduction delivered in December.