Indian banks will grow at up to 15%: Kamath4 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 12:26 AM IST
Veteran banker is bullish on the prospects of the Indian banking system, predominantly on the back of the fast-growing digitalization of financial services
Veteran banker K.V. Kamath on Thursday said India’s banking industry is poised to grow at 10-15% this year, despite the World Bank warning of a global recession in 2023.