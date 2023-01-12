Indian banks will grow at up to 15%: Kamath

“Building something from its foundation is very interesting. Whatever good can be done for the growth of the country, I will do that. So, I thought this (Jio Financial Services) was a great platform to work with to deal with what is particularly the future of financial services for a country like India. There are very interesting opportunities on the horizon when we talk about the digital future of this country in terms of financial services. Entire digital opportunity can be leveraged through this platform," said Kamath.