India’s 5th largest private sector bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits

The interest rate on term deposits maturing from 121 days to 180 days will remain at 4.50 per cent, while the rate on term deposits maturing from 181 days to 210 days has been raised from 4.60 per cent to 4.75 per cent, a 15-basis-point increase. The bank increased the interest rate on deposits with a maturity period of 211 days to 269 days from 4.75 per cent to 5.00 per cent, a 25-basis-point increase. IndusInd Bank will continue to give a 5.50 per cent interest rate on deposits held for 270 to 364 days. The interest rate on deposits of one year to less than two years has remained steady at 6%. The interest rate on term deposits maturing in two years to less than 61 months has remained steady at 6.50 per cent. IndusInd Bank will continue to offer a 6.00 percent interest rate on deposits of 61 months and above, as well as the Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}