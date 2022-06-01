India’s 5th largest private sector bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits

India’s 5th largest private sector bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits2 min read . 01:16 PM IST
- Interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore have been raised by IndusInd Bank, India's fifth-largest private sector bank by revenue.
Interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore have been raised by IndusInd Bank, India's fifth-largest private sector bank by revenue. The bank announced this on June 1, 2022, and as a result of the modification, interest rates on various tenors have been raised to a maximum of 6.50 per cent for non-senior citizens and 7% for senior citizens.
The bank will continue to provide interest rates of 2.75 per cent and 3 per cent on deposits maintained for 7 to 14 days and 15 to 30 days, respectively. The bank previously offered a 3.25 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits of 31 to 45 days, but that rate has now been increased by 25 basis points to 3.50 per cent. The interest rate on 46- to 60-day term deposits has been raised from 3.50 per cent to 3.65 per cent, a 15-basis-point increase. The interest rate on term deposits maturing from 61 days to 90 days has remained unchanged at 3.75 per cent, while the rate on deposits maturing from 91 days to 120 days has remained steady at 4.00 per cent.
The interest rate on term deposits maturing from 121 days to 180 days will remain at 4.50 per cent, while the rate on term deposits maturing from 181 days to 210 days has been raised from 4.60 per cent to 4.75 per cent, a 15-basis-point increase. The bank increased the interest rate on deposits with a maturity period of 211 days to 269 days from 4.75 per cent to 5.00 per cent, a 25-basis-point increase. IndusInd Bank will continue to give a 5.50 per cent interest rate on deposits held for 270 to 364 days. The interest rate on deposits of one year to less than two years has remained steady at 6%. The interest rate on term deposits maturing in two years to less than 61 months has remained steady at 6.50 per cent. IndusInd Bank will continue to offer a 6.00 percent interest rate on deposits of 61 months and above, as well as the Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years).
The bank has mentioned on its website that “An additional interest rate of 0.50% over and above the card rates is applicable for Term Deposits of Senior citizens (Age 60 years & above) for value below Rs. 2 cr. (Not applicable for NRO/NRE deposits). However, in case the senior citizen opts to place deposits of value greater than or equal to 2 Cr, the benefit of additional interest shall not be available."
With a minimum monthly deposit of ₹500 and subsequent deposits in multiples of 100, an IndusInd Bank recurring deposit (RD) account can be opened. The tenor of the RD is in multiples of a month, and the account will be paid with the corresponding FD rate. The following are the recurring deposit rates of IndusInd Bank, effective June 1, 2022.