India's banking system liquidity slips into deficit: RBI

India's banking system liquidity has slipped into deficit for the first time in nearly 40 months, according to the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI infused 218 billion Indian rupees ($2.73 billion)into banking system on Tuesday, the biggest since May 2019. Overnight rates continue to stay elevated, with one-day call money rate jumping to 5.85%, highest since July 2019.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}