The plague of souring small loans is back

R. Subramaniakumar, chief executive of RBL Bank, told analysts on 18 January that this uptick in slippages “was expected given high SMA-1 and 2 balances that we had seen as on 30 September 2024." In the JLG segment, the situation on the ground has been in flux for most of the past months, but December has seen the first material uptick in collection efficiency and the recoveries of old non-performing assets, said Subramaniakumar.