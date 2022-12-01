India's digital rupee fails to excite interest, bankers say3 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 05:31 PM IST
Bankers said using the e-rupee of the RBI was much the same as internet-based banking that users were already satisfied with
Bankers said using the e-rupee of the RBI was much the same as internet-based banking that users were already satisfied with
MUMBAI : A month into India's pilot project for using an official digital rupee for inter-bank and institutional transactions, stakeholders are seeing no benefits, several bankers said.