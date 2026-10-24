India's Kotak Bank Q2 profit rises 29%, beats estimates

India's Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on ​Saturday, driven by stronger loan demand and lower ‌provisions for bad loans.

The country’s third-largest private lender by market capitalisation posted a stand-alone net profit of 42.11 billion Indian ​rupees ($443.5 million) for the three months ended September, ​up from 32.53 billion rupees for the same period last year.

Analysts had ⁠expected a profit of 41.04 billion rupees, according to ​data compiled by LSEG.

Indian banks experienced strong loan growth during the financial second quarter ​across both corporate and retail segments, with lending against foreign-currency non-resident deposits ‌also ⁠contributing to growth.

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In June, the Reserve Bank of India introduced measures, including concessional hedging facilities and swap arrangements, to attract foreign currency deposits.

Kotak Bank's net interest income rose 16% to 84.6 ⁠billion rupees, aided by a 25% rise in domestic loans. Deposits grew 23%.

Its net interest margin, a key measure of the bank's profitability, fell to 4.31% from 4.53% three months earlier on account of FCNR deposit mobilisation during the quarter.

Funds ​kept aside ⁠for potential bad loans and other losses fell 15% to 8.04 billion rupees.

The bank's other ​income, which includes income from bonds and ​other investments, ⁠rose 23% year on year to 31.94 billion rupees amid volatile currency and debt markets.

The Mumbai-based lender's asset quality improved marginally, with the gross non-performing asset ⁠ratio ​at 1.04% at the end ​of September, compared with 1.18% in the prior three months.

($1 = 94.9400 Indian rupees)