India’s largest bank wants a closer look at all its branches
Summary
- Surveillance of branches and automated teller machines (ATMs) is not new to the banking industry, however, while they have cameras, a majority of these are not equipped with smart ones that can detect and report threats in real time
MUMBAI : India’s largest bank is going high-tech in matters of surveillance by introducing a network to connect all its branches using artificial intelligence-enabled cameras, thermal imaging and intelligent video analytics, according to a document seen by Mint.