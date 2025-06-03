India's PSU banks outshine private peers in arresting bad loans
Summary
PSU banks not only saw a decline in fresh slippages in FY25 but also witnessed healthy recoveries and upgrades. Will the recovery continue going ahead?
Mumbai: India’s public sector lenders saw a sharp decline in bad assets in 2024-25, outpacing their private sector peers, who continued to add to their non-performing assets (NPA) pile amid rising stress in unsecured credit.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story