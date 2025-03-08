India’s RBI imposes ₹76.6 lakh fine on four NBFCs over compliance issues in lending platform

India's banking regulator RBI imposed 76.6 lakh penalty on four NBFCs over non-compliance issues in its peer-to-peer lending platform on March 7. 

Published8 Mar 2025, 04:52 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a penalty on four NBFCs on Friday, March 7.(Bloomberg)

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has imposed 76.6 lakh penalty on four non-banking financial companies for non-compliance with certain provisions of its directions related to 'peer-to-peer lending platform'. 

A penalty of 40 lakh has been imposed on Fairassets Technologies India and 10 lakh each has been imposed on Bridge Fintech Solutions and Rang De P2P Financial Services non-compliance with certain provisions of the 'Non-Banking Financial Company – Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2017’.

RBI also said the penalty of 16.6 lakh has been imposed on Visionary Financepeer. 

In each case, the central bank said the penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers.

The central bank informed about the penalties through separate releases.

First Published:8 Mar 2025, 04:52 PM IST
