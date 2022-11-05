India's SBI sees loan growth staying strong after record profit

And, while the bank did not give a target growth for deposits, Khara said SBI would not lag the industry. Indian banks saw a 17.95% year-on-year jump in credit growth for the fortnight through Oct. 7, central bank data showed, andmarket participants expect growth to accelerate in comingmonths. Deposit growth was 9.63% during this period. SBI's core net interest margin (NIM), a key indicator ofprofitability, improved to 3.55% from 3.50% a year earlier. It expects to maintain domestic NIMs at current levels. The lender's asset quality also improved, with grossnon-performing assets (NPA) falling to 3.52% from 3.91% in theprevious three months. Net NPA also improved, falling 20 basispoints. Total provisions declined to 30.39 billion rupees inJune-September from 43.92 billion rupees the previous quarter. The bank's capital adequacy ratio stood at 13.51%, up from13.35% a year earlier.

