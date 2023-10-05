‘INDIE’: IndusInd Bank unveils customer-centric digital banking app. Five things to know
Mumbai: IndusInd Bank has introduced a hyper-personalised financial super-app named ‘INDIE’. INDIE is a new mobile banking app from IndusInd Bank that offers a completely differentiated experience to customers who are digitally savvy and looking for a superlative digital experience.