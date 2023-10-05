INDIE is a new mobile banking app from IndusInd Bank that offers a completely differentiated experience to customers who are digitally savvy and looking for a superlative digital experience.

Speaking on the announcement, Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director &CEO, of IndusInd Bank, said, “ INDIE is another step towards accelerating the Bank’s digital strategy 2.0 enabling a seamless and intelligent banking experience addressing the evolving needs of modern consumers. INDIE is not just an app; it's a financial ally, helping our customers navigate their financial journey with ease, intelligence, and security."

Charu Sachdeva Mathur, Head – of Digital Banking & Strategy (Existing Business), IndusInd Bank, said, “Considering the changing dynamics of the customer expectations in terms of their digital banking needs, we believe INDIE was certainly the need of the hour." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndusInd bank unveils customer-centric digital banking app: Key things to know 1)INDIE offers a unique ability to personalise the customers’ financial products. For instance, INDIE offers an instant line of credit of up to ₹5 lakh which is ultra-flexible, unlike a standard personal loan. Customers can choose the amount required and take only as much as needed each time, and pay interest only on what they take.

2)This app also offers the most transparent rewards program, which allows its customers the flexibility to choose their preferred brands out of top e-commerce brands

3)At the same time, INDIE also offers the best of IndusInd Bank such as choice of account number, a high-interest-bearing savings account that provides up to 6.75% p.a. return, fixed deposits that offer exclusive returns of up to 7.85% p.a. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4)Customers can even link their fixed deposits to savings such that customers can simply pay with a fixed deposit when the savings balance runs low and keep enjoying high returns of FD otherwise.

5)INDIE also brings many industry-first safety and security features, such as numberless debit cards so that the customers’ card details are not exposed on the customers’ physical card, single-use disposable virtual debit cards for transactions on lesser-known websites where the customers don’t want to leave their card details, dynamic PIN for ATM/POS transactions against the typical static pin and a ‘Super OTP’ feature that allows users to access one-time passwords even in low network zones.

