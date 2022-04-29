MUMBAI : IndusInd Bank Ltd is betting on new products like homes and tractors to help it hit a targeted growth rate of 16-18% in fiscal year 2022-23. The private sector lender, with a balance sheet of ₹4 trillion, is looking at growth opportunities in both assets and liabilities to achieve this target.

“We are launching a home loan product and scaling up our tractor business. We see huge opportunity to scale up affordable housing business from ₹2,000 crore to ₹5,000 crore. We believe merchant acquiring business which is currently at ₹2,000 crore will expand to ₹4,500 crore. We have already got 377 merchants," said Sumant Kathpalia, managing director and chief executive officer, Indusind Bank, in the earnings call.

“On the liability side we have an affluent business with an AUM (assets under management) of ₹60,000 crore, which will touch ₹1 lakh crore (1 trillion). We are also focussed on our NRI business which currently has an AUM of ₹27,000 crore and agency business," he added.

It reported a 51% jump in net profit to ₹1,401 crore in the quarter ended 31 March from ₹926 core a year ago.

Net interest income—the difference between interest earned and expended —grew 13% to ₹3,985 crore in the March quarter from ₹3,535 crore a year ago. Net interest margins (NIM), a test of profitability, improved to 4.2% at the end of March quarter from 4.10% in the previous quarter. Kathpalia guided for NIM of 4.1-4.25% in FY23. Other income rose 7% at ₹1,905 crore during the quarter.

Indusind Bank’s asset quality also improved this quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total assets shrank to 2.27% from 2.48% in the previous quarter while net NPA came at 0.64% as compared to 0.71% in the earlier quarter.

The bank set aside lower funds in the fourth quarter with provisions and contingencies declining 21.5% to ₹1,464 crore as compared to ₹1,866 crore a year ago. The bank’s diamond business, which constitutes 4% of total loan book, was impacted due to the Ukraine crisis. The management, however, remains sanguine about the health of the portfolio.

“We see slowdown on business. But over a period of time, it will normalize. It does not imply there will be credit default from this business. Credit flows and working capital cycle is going on fine," added Kathpalia.

The bank saw 12% growth in advances to ₹2.39 trillion as of 31 March as against ₹2.12 trillion a year ago. Deposit growth stood at 15% to ₹2.93 trillion as against ₹2.55 trillion a year ago.

The board approved payment of dividend at the rate of ₹8.50 per equity share of ₹10 each of the bank, for FY22 (85%), subject to approval of shareholders.