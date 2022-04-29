“We are launching a home loan product and scaling up our tractor business. We see huge opportunity to scale up affordable housing business from ₹2,000 crore to ₹5,000 crore. We believe merchant acquiring business which is currently at ₹2,000 crore will expand to ₹4,500 crore. We have already got 377 merchants," said Sumant Kathpalia, managing director and chief executive officer, Indusind Bank, in the earnings call.